Iowa’s Ride director quits before inaugural ride

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The director of Iowa’s Ride says he is leaving for Arizona.

TJ Juskiewicz resigned from RAGBRAI in October after the Des Moines Register’s coverage of Carson King.

He started Iowa’s Ride which was supposed to debut this summer. Organizers later canceled it due to COVID-19 concerns.

It is now set to start in Dubuque and end in Rock Rapids from July 12th to the 18th next year.

In a statement, Juskiewicz says it has been a great 17-year ride in Iowa but it is now time for the next chapter.

He says he will work with one of the country’s top cycling events in Arizona, but he will return to Iowa for Iowa’s Ride next year.

