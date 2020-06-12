Iowa House and Senate unanimously pass bill to reform policing

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa House and Senate unanimously passed a bill to reform policing in the state on Thursday.

Some reporters that cover the Iowa Legislature described today’s debate as very emotional and the most remarkable Iowa legislative testimony that they have seen. They also said it is very rare that a bill is introduced, passed in both chambers, and reaches the Governor’s desk in one day.

The bill addresses three demands that Democratic lawmakers and community leaders raised last week.

It bans police chokeholds, in the wake of the death of George Floyd who died while a Minneapolis Police officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck for close to nine minutes. It also allows Iowa’s Attorney General to investigate deaths that officers may have caused. The third part prevents an officer from being hired in Iowa if they have been convicted of a felony, were fired for misconduct, or quit to avoid being fired for misconduct.

The Des Moines Register reports that legislators, including Iowa’s five black House Representatives, gave emotional testimony before the bill passed in the House. Governor Reynolds and Des Moines Black Lives Matter Activists were also in the room as the bill passed.

Gov. Reynolds released a statement Thursday night that says:

“In Iowa, we know how to sit down at the table, listen to each other, and work together to move forward. Over the past several days, leaders of the Iowa legislature came together with shared goals and a commitment for action.

“This was truly a bipartisan effort with all of us working side by side. I want to thank Rep. Ako Abu-Samad, Rep. Ras Smith, Majority Leader Jack Whitver, Minority Leader Janet Peterson, Speaker Pat Grassley, and Minority Leader Todd Pritchard for working together to bring meaningful change.”

“These problems didn’t arise overnight and they won’t be fixed in a day. We are just getting started, but our work together shows Iowa is willing to have the tough conversations and to look past our differences to find common ground and a brighter future for all Iowans.”

