Associated Press Iowa Daybook for Friday, Jun. 12.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Des Moines bureau is reachable at 515-243-3281. Send daybook items to iowa@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Iowa and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 12 8:00 AM GOP Sen. Joni Ernst continues Iowa 99 County tour - Republican Sen. Joni Ernst continues Iowa 99 County tour, visiting Hancock Concrete Products, 218 Lake St, Lake View, IA (8:00 AM CDT); Community and Family Resources, 211 Ave M, Ford Dodge, IA (10:00 AM CDT); and Capital City Fruit with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, 1850 Colonial Pkwy, Norway, IA (4:00 PM CDT)

Weblinks: http://www.ernst.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/senjoniernst

Contacts: Sen. Joni Ernst press, press@ernst.senate.gov

Events not open to public, credentialed members of the press can RSVP to Press@Ernst.Senate.Gov.

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 12 8:30 AM Iowa House of Representatives floor session

Weblinks: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/chambers/current

Contacts: Office of House Speaker Pat Grassley, pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov, 1 515 281 3221