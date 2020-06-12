Advertisement

Hollywood shows face backlash amid protests

Police TV dramas now drawing criticism.
Police TV dramas now drawing criticism.
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (CNN) - Demonstrators across the country continue to protest against police brutality.

That’s shifting focus to the needs and rights of the community, and it’s sparking criticism of TV shows that glorify law enforcement.

Some of the programs in the genre are now being canceled.

From the “Law and Order” Franchise to “NCIS" to “Blue Bloods," police dramas are iconic, hugely popular, and now under intense fire from activists who say these shows too readily portray cops as good and trustworthy, while undermining real life claims of systemic racism and abuse.

Rashad Robinson is the executive director of “Color of Change,” an activist group which is leading the charge.

“These shows for years have normalized injustice," Robinson said.

He points out that TV dramas routinely buy into the trope of the “bad apple” cop but almost never go further.

“They often show a world where black and brown people exist, but racism - and particularly structural racism - doesn’t exist at all," Robinson said.

Reality shows have so far been the easiest targets.

“Cops” has been canceled after three decades of wild success, and furious complaints about glorification of police violence.

Now, “Live PD,” has also been pulled off the air to the surprise and dismay of the host.

“I’m disappointed," Dan Abrams, former host of “Live PD,” said. "Frustrated. I fought very hard to try to keep the show on the air. I thought there was a way to have a national discussion on this show about policing.”

Not likely, according to “Color of Change,” which says:

“Crime television encourages the public to accept the norms of over-policing and excessive force and reject reform, while supporting the exact behavior that destroys the lives of black people.”

And in the highly popular and lucrative world of police shows, they suggest that goes all the way down to kids’ programs, like “Paw Patrol.”

But do these made up stories really make a difference?

Consider this: A 2015 study found: “viewers of crime dramas are more likely to believe the police are successful at lowering crime, use force only when necessary, and that misconduct does not typically lead to false confessions.”

Television characters who are police officers often violate civil rights or use excessive force. That 2015 study indicates viewers see such actions as effective and justified.

