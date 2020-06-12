Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a package of police reforms only hours after lawmakers unanimously approved the legislation. Before signing the bill Friday, Reynolds praised lawmakers who quickly approved the bill Thursday night after debating it simultaneously in the House and Senate. She also thanked protesters who took to the streets to make clear the need for the legislation after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Provisions include restrictions on the use of choke holds and additional options to prosecute officers. Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement stood with a bipartisan group of legislators as Reynolds signed the bill.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Utah and Oregon have hit the pause button, putting any further reopenings of their economies on hold amid a spike in coronavirus cases. But there is no turning back in such states as Texas, California, Arkansas and Arizona despite flashing warning signs there, too. One by one, states are weighing the health risks from the virus against the economic damage from the stay-at-home orders that have thrown millions out of work over the past three months. And many governors are coming down on the side of jobs, even though an Associated Press analysis finds that cases are rising in nearly half the states.

JEFFERSON, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Transportation has temporarily closed two maintenance garages after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus after having contact with two dozen colleagues.Spokeswoman Andrea Henry says the garages in Jefferson and Boone were closed Wednesday after all 24 employees who work at them were ordered to self-isolate for 14 days. Crews in both garages were working together on projects and had exposure to an infected employee. Their work will be picked up by other crews in the area during the closures.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has purchased 1 million face masks through a Republican campaign vendor that will be used by some health care workers despite labels that warn they aren’t intended for medical purposes or hospitals. Iowa’s executive branch last month agreed to buy the reusable cotton masks from Competitive Edge, Inc. for $1.07 apiece. The $1.32 million contract was awarded to bolster the state’s personal protective equipment supplies to stop the spread of the coronavirus. It was Iowa’s fourth emergency purchase order with the Des Moines company owned by David Greenspon, a GOP donor whose firm has long sold promotional items to Republican campaigns.