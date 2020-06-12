Advertisement

Governor Reynolds to sign police reform package

By Adam Carros
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will sign a police reform package Friday, just a day after it was introduced and unanimously passed the Iowa legislature.

A news conference is scheduled for 2:00 pm for her to sign it.

The bipartisan package is in response to protests and calls for reforms in the wake of the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25th.

The speed of the introduction, passage and signing is extremely rare in Iowa government, according to reporters who routinely cover the legislature.

Included in the reforms:

  • Ban on police chokeholds
  • Allows Iowa’s Attorney General to investigate deaths at the hands of officers even if local prosecutors decline.
  • Prevents hiring an officer if they have been fired or resigned because of misconduct or convicted of a felony.

This meets some of the demands of protest groups across Iowa but not all. However, Governor Reynolds and other lawmakers have said this is only a start.

“These problems didn’t arise overnight and they won’t be fixed in a day," Gov. Reynolds said in a statement Thursday night. "We are just getting started, but our work together shows Iowa is willing to have the tough conversations and to look past our differences to find common ground and a brighter future for all Iowans.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Linn County

Cedar Rapids Police detail policies, reform plans in response to protests

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Adam Carros
Cedar Rapids police and city leaders explained policies already in place and laid out plans for reforms in response to protests calling for change after the death of George Floyd.

News

Otis Road in Cedar Rapids is closed due to elevated river levels

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Otis Road SE is currently closed due to elevated river levels.

News

75-year-old protester shoved by police has brain injury, lawyer says

Updated: 1 hour ago
A New York protester who was seriously injured when a police officer pushed him to the ground in Buffalo is still hospitalized in severe pain nearly a week after the incident.

News

University of Iowa DeGowin Blood Center asking for donations

Updated: 1 hour ago
Blood centers in Eastern Iowa are seeing the impact of blood shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Johnson County’s Juneteenth event goes virtual

Updated: 1 hours ago
Johnson County has canceled its in-person Juneteenth event due to public health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

City of Cedar Rapids hosting news conference about police reforms at 1 p.m. Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
The city of Cedar Rapids, along with the Cedar Rapids Police Department are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday to provide updates regarding police reform issues.

News

Derek Chauvin could receive more than $1M in pension benefits even if convicted

Updated: 2 hours ago
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin could still receive his pension benefits even if he is convicted of killing George Floyd.

News

Stocks bounce higher on Wall Street a day after big rout

Updated: 2 hours ago
Stocks rose sharply in early trading on Wall Street Friday, as the market recouped some of its losses a day after its biggest rout since mid-March.

News

Landline 911 services down in Delaware County, use cell phones instead

Updated: 2 hours ago
Delaware County Emergency said its facing technical difficulties with its landline 911 services.

News

Cedar Rapids Transit service to increase capacity June 15

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cedar Rapids Transit service said it will increase bus capacity from 10 people to 15 people per bus.