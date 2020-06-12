Governor Reynolds to sign police reform package

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will sign a police reform package Friday, just a day after it was introduced and unanimously passed the Iowa legislature.

A news conference is scheduled for 2:00 pm for her to sign it.

The bipartisan package is in response to protests and calls for reforms in the wake of the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25th.

The speed of the introduction, passage and signing is extremely rare in Iowa government, according to reporters who routinely cover the legislature.

Included in the reforms:

Ban on police chokeholds

Allows Iowa’s Attorney General to investigate deaths at the hands of officers even if local prosecutors decline.

Prevents hiring an officer if they have been fired or resigned because of misconduct or convicted of a felony.

This meets some of the demands of protest groups across Iowa but not all. However, Governor Reynolds and other lawmakers have said this is only a start.

“These problems didn’t arise overnight and they won’t be fixed in a day," Gov. Reynolds said in a statement Thursday night. "We are just getting started, but our work together shows Iowa is willing to have the tough conversations and to look past our differences to find common ground and a brighter future for all Iowans.”

We are just getting started, but our work together shows Iowa is willing to have the tough conversations and to look past our differences to find common ground and a brighter future for all Iowans. Full statement here: https://t.co/kXKOL8v2V3 — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) June 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.