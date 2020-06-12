Advertisement

Dubuque pharmacy debuts as COVID-19 testing site

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - People looking to get tested for COVID-19 in Dubuque now have another option: Union Family Pharmacy.

Pharmacies are not usually coronavirus testing sites, but this one is because of a partnership between the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, testing company eTrueNorth, and the pharmacy’s wholesaler McKesson.

Eric Nightingale, co-owner of Union Family Pharmacy, said that, when they first heard about the offer for testing for coronavirus from their wholesaler, they had concerns.

“We were a little uneasy,” he said. “We did not want to put our staff at risk.”

Nightingale said that the staff was initially scared, but that they were much more at ease after everyone sat down to discuss the logistics. Now they are proud of being able to offer this service to the community for free.

“It is a good opportunity to get out in the community and give these tests to people who do not have an opportunity to maybe get them otherwise," he said.

However, like many other testing sites, walking in and getting tested is not an option. Here are the steps you need to follow if you would like to get tested at Union Family Pharmacy:

  • Go to https://doineedacovid19test.com/ to register and pick a time for an appointment. There is a screening process, so not everyone will be eligible to get tested.
  • Drive into the pharmacy’s parking lot during your appointment time. Leave your window up. Staff will meet you there with signs to communicate via flashcards.
  • You will be required to show identification and the voucher made available to you after registering.
  • Staff will ask you to roll down your window three inches and hand you the test kit. This is the moment to ask questions regarding the procedure.
  • Unlike other testing sites, you will need to collect your sample yourself. The procedure consists of pushing a swab up your nose.
  • Once the test is collected, you will place everything sealed-tight in a hazard bag and place it in a receptacle outside.

Nightingale said they have enough materials to perform around 48 tests per day through the end of the month. They are still not sure if the program will continue past June.

