COVID-19 Update: now more than 14,000 recoveries in Iowa

(KTUU)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is reporting 381 more confirmed cases COVID-19 and three more deaths related to the virus over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:20 a.m. June 12, there are a total of 23,166 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the state and 641 total deaths.

According to the state’s data, 7,770 people were tested over the last 24 hours. That makes the total number of people tested 212,827.

On the bright side, 252 people were reported to have recovered over the last 24 hours, for a total of 14,058 recoveries in Iowa.

There are currently 225 patients hospitalized, with 17 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those, 81 are in the ICU and 47 are on ventilators.

For more information about COVID-19 in Iowa, including a breakdown of the numbers, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov

On Friday businesses can begin reopening at full capacity following Gov. Reynolds’ proclamation from earlier this week.

