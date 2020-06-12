City of Cedar Rapids hosting news conference about police reforms at 1 p.m. Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids, along with the Cedar Rapids Police Department are holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday to provide updates regarding police reform issues.

Police Chief Wayne Jerman, Mayor Brad Hart and other members of the City Council will be in attendance.

It will take place at the Cedar Rapids Police Department, 505 1st Street SW, Community Room.

The news release states:

"The City of Cedar Rapids and the Cedar Rapids Police Department welcomes conversations that can improve our police operations and interactions with the community.

Citizen engagement is one of the best ways to continue to build trust and relationships between citizens and their local government, including police services.

This is an opportunity for the community to learn more about actions planned, and the policies, procedures, and programs already in place that provide dignity and respect for all individuals."

We will be streaming the news conference live on the KCRG-TV9 Facebook page and online at KCRG.com

