Cedar Rapids woman accussed of killing her boyfriend back in jail after violating bail

A Cedar Rapids woman accused of killing her boyfriend is back in jail tonight after bonding out just days ago.
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman accused of killing her boyfriend is back in jail Thursday night after bonding out just days ago.

36-year-old Jacqeline Holmes is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Tremaine Williams in Cedar Rapids. A criminal complaint says she stabbed him while they were playing cards and drinking on March 4.

She bailed out on Tuesday pending her trial after a judge lowered her bail, but authorities say she violated her bail by staying with her brother who is named as a witness in her trial. She isn’t supposed to have contact with any witnesses.

Police also responded to his home for a disturbance and found that Holmes was intoxicated.

