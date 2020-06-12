Cedar Rapids Transit service to increase capacity June 15

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Transit service said it will increase bus capacity from 10 people to 15 people per bus starting June 15.

This change will bring the capacity up to 50 percent.

“Many residents have expressed their appreciation for resuming bus service, and riders are following mask requirements, social distancing, and capacity limits,” said Brad DeBrower, Transit Manager. “Daily ridership has slowly been increasing since restarting service in May. More trips have been reaching the 10 passenger capacity, requiring the use of standby buses more often. With the current measures in place, we feel we are safely able to increase capacity and allow more residents to utilize our transit service.”

Fares are not being collected and buses are maintaining the requirement of having riders enter and exit through the back door. Riders are also still required to wear face coverings, and urged to only take public transit for essential trips.

Transit services are available Monday through Friday from 5:15 a.m. to 7 p.m., with hourly service on all routes except for Route 5 - which runs in 15 minute intervals.

There is currently no weekday peak service or Saturday service.

