Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival announces virtual programming for 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival announced virtual programming after the large in-person event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will host the following programs: Medallion Hunt beginning June 22, Drive-Thru Pancake Breakfast on June 27, Virtual Celebration Video that will debut on July 1, and flashback parades will be showcased on KCRG 9.2 on July 4.

The clues for the Medallion Hunt will be released on the Freedom Festival website, their Facebook page, and also on the KCRG-TV9 newscasts. One clue will be released each day until the medallion is found in the Cedar Rapids metro area. The prize will be a $500 Hy-Vee gift card.

The Drive-Thru Pancake Breakfast will talk place at the ImOn Ice Arena parking lot on June 27 from 8-10 a.m. People will receive a packaged pancake breakfast for $5 (cash only). Every meal purchased will also receive a 2020 Commemorative Freedom Festival Button, which will include Hy-Vee coupons valued at $35.

A mini-concert will also be available on their Facebook Page on June 23 with a performance from Alisabeth Von Presley. There will also be a one-hour virtual celebration video watch part on July 1. Throughout the day on July 4th, KCRG 9.2 will be airing parades and firework shows from previous years.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.