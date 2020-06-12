Advertisement

’Breonna’s Law’ unanimously passed by Louisville Metro Council

The Louisville Metro Council has passed Breonna's Law, which bans the use of no-knock warrants.
The Louisville Metro Council has passed Breonna's Law, which bans the use of no-knock warrants.(CNN)
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council unanimously passed a measure called Breonna’s Law Thursday evening, a measure that bans the use of no-knock warrants.

It was named after Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed in her apartment by LMPD officers serving a no-knock warrant during what police described as a drug investigation in March.

Ben Crump, an attorney representing Taylor’s family in a lawsuit against the three officers involved in her death, said Thursday before the vote that Breonna’s Law is a step forward for the city in regard to changes that are needed.

“This is the first step to getting justice for Breonna Taylor,” Crump said.

Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, addressing metro council Thursday before the vote, asking them to vote yes.

“All Breonna wanted to do was save lives,” Palmer said. “So it’s important this law passes because with that she will continue to get to do that after her death.”

Councilwomen Jessica Green and Barbara Sexton-Smith created the ordinance, with the help of other council members. The ordinance was initially written to limit no-knock warrants. Over the last several days, Green said other council members started to voice their opinions to completely ban them.

“We had more on Monday to begin to say it publicly,” Green said.

Green said they started having conversations with council members and got the final sponsor to sign on Thursday around noon.

“I’m still kind of pinching myself where we ended up,” Green said. “Because as I said, anybody who has been around Metro government, we don’t agree unanimously on anything, anything, even innocuous things. So for us to end up here, it’s nothing but the will of the people and the power of God.”

With 26 yes votes, council voted to ban no-knock warrants. The ordinance also requires officers wait a minimum of 15 seconds after knocking and announcing their presence when serving a warrant.

Officers must wear body cameras during the execution of a warrant, turning them on five minutes before and off at least five minutes after the completion of serving the warrant. All of the data from the body camera footage must be saved for five years following the execution of the warrant.

There will be penalties for failing to follow these new guidelines, including oral reprimands, written reprimands, suspension without pay, and/or discharge under the appropriate union contract, civil service commission rules, or department work rules.

“We respect the Council decision. We are committed to changes which address safety and build police-community relations,” Jessie Halladay, a spokesperson from the Louisville Metro Police Department, said after the vote.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has revealed he plans to sign the measure as soon as possible.

“I plan to sign Breonna’s Law as soon as it hits my desk,” Fischer wrote on his Twitter page. “I suspended use of these warrants indefinitely last month, and wholeheartedly agree with Council that the risk to residents and officers with this kind of search outweigh any benefit. This is one of many critical steps on police reform that we’ve taken to create a more peaceful, just, compassionate and equitable community."

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Downplaying virus risk, Trump gets back to business as usual

Updated: 8 minutes ago
At the White House, aides now routinely flout internal rules requiring face masks. The president’s campaign is again scheduling mass arena rallies. And he is back to spending summer weekends at his New Jersey golf club.

News

International Criminal Court condemns US sanctions order

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The International Criminal Court has condemned the Trump administration’s decision to authorize sanctions against court staff, saying it amounted to “an unacceptable attempt to interfere with the rule of law and the Court’s judicial proceedings.”

News

Microsoft won’t sell facial recognition tech to police

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Microsoft is the latest company refusing to sell facial recognition technology to police until federal regulations are put into place.

News

Trump spars with Seattle Mayor over ‘Autonomous Zone’

Updated: 1 hour ago
A feud between President Trump and some of Seattle’s top leaders is heating up. They’re at odds over how protesters in the city are being handled.

News

Houston bar heavily damaged in early morning explosion

Updated: 1 hours ago
An early morning explosion heavily damaged a bar near downtown Houston, but there are no immediate reports of injuries.

Latest News

News

Researchers ask if survivor plasma could prevent coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
Survivors of COVID-19 are donating their blood plasma in droves in hopes it helps other patients recover from the coronavirus. And while the jury’s still out, now scientists are testing if the donations might also prevent infection in the first place.

News

Iowa’s Ride director quits before inaugural ride

Updated: 2 hours ago
The director of Iowa’s Ride says he is leaving for Arizona.

News

Rise in alcohol sales during coronavirus has some concerned

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Reed
A new study suggests people may be coping with the coronavirus by drinking. Nielsen research reported a 27% spike in alcohol sales since March. Iowa has reported similar spikes.

News

Historical figures reassessed around globe after Floyd death

Updated: 3 hours ago
The rapidly unfolding movement to pull down Confederate monuments around the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police has extended to statues of slave traders, imperialists, conquerors and explorers around the world, including Christopher Columbus, Cecil Rhodes and Belgium’s King Leopold II.

News

Experts: Police ‘woefully undertrained’ in use of force

Updated: 3 hours ago
With calls for police reforms across the U.S., instructors and researchers say officers lack sufficient training on how and when to use force, leaving them unprepared to handle tense situations.