Another nice one today, low humidity this weekend

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on more sunshine today with highs into the low-mid 80s across the area. Like yesterday, dew points will remain low and no rain is expected. Tonight into tomorrow, a cold front will move from southern Lake Michigan westward across our area which will lead to cooler afternoon highs. We are still on track for highs only in the lower 70s.

Directly along this cold front, a shower can’t be entirely discounted but it appears the majority of the area will stay dry given the amount of dry air in place. Plan on mid-70s for highs on Sunday with upper 70s by Monday.

Next week, some more warmth will arrive and as early as Tuesday, look for temperatures to return to the upper 80s to lower 90s.

