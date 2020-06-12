Advertisement

75-year-old protester shoved by police has brain injury, lawyer says

The 75-year-old man who cracked his head after he was shoved to the ground by police in Buffalo, New York is recovering from a brain injury and is starting physical therapy.
Published: Jun. 12, 2020
(CNN) - A New York protester who was seriously injured when a police officer pushed him to the ground in Buffalo is still hospitalized in severe pain nearly a week after the incident.

His lawyer said he is recovering from a brain injury and is starting physical therapy.

“As heartbreaking as it is, his brain is injured, and he is well aware of that now,” lawyer Kelly Zarcone said in a statement to WNBC. “He feels encouraged and uplifted by the outpouring of support which he has received from so many people all over the globe. It helps. He is looking forward to healing and determining what his ‘new normal’ might look like.”

A video captures Martin Gugino walking up to police just before he was pushed down, causing his head to bleed.

Gugino reportedly had a good chuckle over President Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory tweet suggesting the 75-year-old man was an Antifa provocateur.

Like thousands of Americans across the country, the man was peacefully protesting against racial injustice and police brutality after the death of George Floyd.

When asked for public comment, Gugino's only comment was that black lives matter and people should continue to protest peacefully.

Two suspended officers face charges in the incident.

