Willow Gardens Care Center reports COVID-19 outbreak

(MGN)
(MGN)(WJHG)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A sixth long term care facility in Linn County has reported an outbreak of COVID-19.

Willow Gardens Care Center, located at 455 31st Street in Marion, is reporting 11 residents and staff have tested positive for the virus between June 5th and June 9th.

Willow Gardens notified residents and their families after identifying the cases, and affected residents will be in isolation for 14 days.

“We are in constant contact with our families and are doing everything we can to support them,” Casey Kann, Administrator at Willow Gardens, said. “We have been and continue to do everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this virus within our facility and have increased our emergency response procedures. We are working with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time. At this point, all precautions will remain in place within the building until the virus has been eradicated,"

The Iowa Department of Public Health classifies an outbreak as three or more cases of COVID-19 reported among residents and/or staff at a facility.

The IDPH is not reporting any deaths associated with the outbreak at this time.

For more information about COVID-19 in Linn County, visit https://www.linncounty.org/1372/COVID-19

