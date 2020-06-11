University of Iowa Health Care expanding testing to all inpatients regardless of symptoms

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Health Care is expanding its COVID-19 testing to include all inpatients upon admission starting June 11.

In the past, inpatients were screened and anyone with symptoms were tested for COVID-19. Now UI Health Care will require testing for all patients, even if they are not displaying symptoms.

“We are implementing testing for all inpatients to protect the health and safety of every patient and staff member,” said Dr. Theresa Brennan, Chief Medical Officer of University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. “We know that some patients with COVID-19 are asymptomatic. Testing everyone who is admitted to our facilities will identify patients who have the diagnosis and don’t know it, so that we can prevent the spread of COVID-19. This is the right thing to do for our patients and staff.”

UI Health Care has the ability to process more than 700 COVID-19 tests on site per day.

Any patient who tests positive will be moved to an isolated COVID-19 unit that has additional safety measures in place.

UI Health Care said it's also implementing the following safety measures:

Face coverings for all who enter UI Health Care facilities

Infrared temperature screening of all who enter UI Health Care facilities

Limited entrances with health screening

Face shields and face masks for all UI Health Care employees on campus

Enhanced cleaning of high touch surfaces

Reduced seating in public spaces, cafeterias, and waiting rooms

Social distancing floor markings and signage

Hand hygiene signage, stations, reminders

Plexiglass installation

Redesigned workstations

Modified food and nutrition services (eliminated buffet, pre-packaged silverware, additional self-pay options)

