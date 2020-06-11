Taekwondo classes returning with new safety measures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some martial arts classes are returning this week after going on hiatus because of coronavirus. Taegeuk Martial Arts USA in Coralville resumed their classes on Monday.

The big difference is that it’s non-contact, so there’s no sparring for now. The kids in the class can still learn some of the basic techniques like how to throw punches and kicks.

Class sizes are limited to eight. They stay apart from each other on the mats. Parents drop their kids off and pick them up. Face masks are optional.

The instructor wears a face shield and teaches behind a glass. Some parents say taekwondo teaches their kids discipline.

"Discipline, concentration,” explained Laura Hefley, who has a child in the class. “You know each belt level you have different tasks you need to learn. There's a philosophy for each belt color."

Hefley says classes over video chats are not the same. “You’re further away from the camera, so the teacher can’t see you” she explained. “As a result, they can’t tell if you’re doing the form correctly. As in person they can see, and they can stop and tell you directly how to correct your stance or your kick, your block, your punch.”

Workers make sure they have enough time in between classes to wipe down everything. Click here for more information https://taegeukmusa.com/.

