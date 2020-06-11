Advertisement

Sixteen dogs flown from Tennesse to Monticello to reduce overcrowding at shelters

Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Animal welfare groups and pet adoption agencies often work together when shelters see overcrowding that prompted a flight in Monticello on Thursday.

Animal Welfare Friends have fewer pets in need of a home as more people adopted them during the pandemic, but the Rural Animal Rescue Effort worked with shelters in up to 8 counties in Tennessee that are dealing with overcrowding.

The groups worked together to fly 14 puppies, a five-year-old dog, and a young dog into eastern Iowa on Thursday.

We have a busy but EXCITING week ahead of us -- and we could use your help!! There will be approximately 16 Labradors...

Posted by Animal Welfare Friends on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Cindy Bagge, the Animal Welfare Friends Board President, said, “There’s just more and more people that are saying ‘hey, we can give a dog a home.’ And there’s just something so rewarding to adopting a rescue dog. They say thank you with their eyes.”

The dogs are now at Animal Welfare Friends, where they’ll get their vaccinations. Anyone interested in adopting them can go to their website to apply.

