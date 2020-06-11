Rescue crews locate deaf woman lost at Pikes Peak State Park

MCGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa DNR Parks staff have located a deaf woman who was reported lost and possibly injured at Pikes Peak State Park.

DNR staff received the report at around 3:30 p.m. on June 6.

The deaf woman had been instructed to play music loudly on her phone to help anyone locate her. So search crews frequently stopped to listen.

Crews later found the woman deep in a ravine, where the woman communicated that her ankle was in pain.

Officials say after providing medical attention, crews used a stretcher to help her out of the 500-foot high bluff.

Officials have not released the woman's name or her condition.

The DNR reminds hikers never to hike alone and to stay on trails marked with signage.

