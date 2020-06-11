Protesters march through Iowa City, Coralville; I-80 briefly closed

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Protesters have been marching through Iowa City and Coralville Thursday afternoon.

Protesters marched up First Avenue in Coralville to the interchange with I-80 where law enforcement had blocked the road to prevent access to the ramps leading to Interstate 80. Protesters spent more than an hour at the police line chanting, sharing stories, and interacting with police and other protesters.

The Iowa Department of Transportation briefly closed Interstate 80 from the interchange with I-380 to Highway 1.

Protesters left the area shortly before 7 p.m. and continued their march through Coralville. City traffic in the area has been blocked off due to the march.

The march started following a rally Thursday afternoon at the University of Iowa’s Pentacrest.

