Protest planned in Cedar Rapids on Saturday as group continues to work with city leaders

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, organizers of what they’re calling the “Peaceful Protest” in Cedar Rapids have announced another event this weekend, this time to be held at Bever Park starting at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The group also has started discussing demands with city leaders:

Citizen’s review board Significant investment in diversity, equity, and inclusion Ban the use of chokeholds, knee-to-neck maneuvers (and other lethal restraining techniques), and strengthen existing use-of-force standards. Decriminalize minor marijuana crimes and other lower-level offenses. Impose strict body camera provisions. Make the negotiations between municipal authorities (management) and the bargaining units that represent police officers public. Abolish qualified Immunity.

Organizers said the protest was scheduled to keep the pressure on the city about working towards change. They are expecting to start seeing some action taken in a quick timeframe.

“Until our leaders are working for us like they should be, there’s going to be action in the Cedar Rapids community,” Tamara Marcus, one of the organizers, said..

Marcus, Leslie Neely, and Nicole LeGand are leading the grassroots effort. They said there was a lot that needs to be done in the city, and expect change to start taking shape by June 19. That date is significant because it commemorates the end of slavery, called Juneteenth.

“It’s very important to keep things moving in the right direction,” LeGrand said. "Keep that momentum going and encourage [city leaders] to keep working with us.”

The three discussed the first few issues with the city in the first meeting, and they will continue working this Friday. The Cedar Rapids Police Department said they’re committed to changes and released this statement:

“The Police Department is open, willing to engage in what could be implemented regarding a citizen review board that would benefit the community. We have to navigate confidentiality laws and personnel policies so that the board could be effective.”

The department also does annual implicit bias training and has citywide diversity training that officers participate in.

“Maybe they’ve got their foot in the door on something, but there’s a lot of work that needs done to get it where we need to be,” LeGrand said.

While the march organizers said the message is about reform the group hopes the work being done with city leaders is empowers other groups working towards change.

“It’s a real possibility to set the standard for how the city negotiates with leaders,” said Marcus. “This isn’t just one issue, this is multiple issues that we need to talk about as a community.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.