Police: Man brought explosives into Long Island hospital

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a man dressed in tactical gear was found with three explosive device in his backpack at a Long Island hospital and has been arrested on weapons and drug charges.

Police say 33-year-old Robert Roden had walked into the emergency room at Stony Brook University Hospital on Tuesday night, acting suspiciously. University police officers were called to the scene, took Roden into custody and found a “suspicious package” in his backpack, according to authorities.

When officers searched his bag, they found three explosive devices inside. A BB gun was also recovered, authorities have said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.