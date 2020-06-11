Advertisement

Our perfect June night turns into a fantastic June Friday

By Joe Winters
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As June weather goes, it really doesn’t get any better. So far, through the weekend, this beautiful pattern is set to keep going. Highs fall from 80 Friday into the low to middle 70s behind a front on Saturday. Next week warm air once again arrives with a continuation of generally dry weather. Milder weather also builds as middle 80s to near 90-degree weather is ahead by Wednesday. Have a great night!

