NFL extends virtual offseason until June 26

The NFL has extended virtual offseason programs for teams through June 26.

Although team facilities have opened for key personnel, coaches and players rehabilitating injuries, healthy players have been barred from those complexes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The remote programs have taken the place of on-site work, and some teams already have announced they are shutting those down. But on Thursday the league said it will allow the virtual work for an additional 15 days.

