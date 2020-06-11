More than 10,000 unemployment claims filed between May 31 and June 6

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development is reporting 10,112 initial unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between May 31 and June 6.

Of those, 9,265 were by people who live and work in Iowa, while 847 of them were by people who work in Iowa but live in another state.

There were 159,966 continuing weekly unemployment claims during this period. That number is down 2,596 from the previous week.

Unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $40,515,869.87 from May 31 to June 6.

The industries with the most claims were manufacturing (2,080), self-employed/independent contractors, etc. (1,421), health care and social assistance (1,010), education services (722), and accommodation and food services (693).

The amount paid in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits for this week was $99,184,800. A total of $865,975,800 has been paid in FPUC benefits since April 4.

The amount paid in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits totaled $3,715,715 for this week. A total of $11,262,531.98 in PEUC benefits have been paid since May 27.

And the amount paid in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits was $5,963,233.

IWD also revised the numbers from the previous reporting period of May 24-30, reporting 6,499 initial claims and 162,562 continuing claims.

For more on this data visit Iowalmi.gov

https://www.iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics

