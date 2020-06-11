Advertisement

Mercy celebrates Cancer Survivors’ Day

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The novel coronavirus pandemic would not stop people from celebrating their defeat of cancer at a Cedar Rapids hospital on Wednesday.

The Hall-Perrine Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center held a drive-through event for survivors. People could make their way through colorful balloon columns in the parking lot and pick up a bag of goodies. The bag included items like seeds to plant at home, Almost Famous Popcorn, and a face mask.

“We didn’t want this day to be missed," Jasmine Nabi, an oncologist at the center, said. "So, having acknowledgment of the day and having patients come by and show their pride in what they’re going through. This was thought to be a way people can come and celebrate the day with coming to the cancer center.”

Survivors were happy to have the opportunity to celebrate.

“There’s so much getting canceled or postponed, but it’s really great that they adapted and modified it to still celebrate that survival," Kellie Lala, an eight-year cancer survivor who participated in Wednesday’s event, said.

Survivors also wrote the number of years they’ve survived cancer on ribbons which were hung in a window at the cancer center.

