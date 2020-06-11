Advertisement

Longtime firefighter in Ely honored at funeral

Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, people gathered together to honor the memory of a longtime Ely firefighter.

Jim Miller passed away this week at the age of 87. He was a member of the Ely Fire Department for more than 40 years. Miller fought fires up until a couple of weeks ago.

Fire crews from several departments showed up for his funeral this morning. People attended a service at Saint Wenceslaus Church in Cedar Rapids. One person said it goes to show the impact he had on others.

Lisa Ladwig, wife of an Ely firefighter, said, “It’s such a wonderful tribute that so many came. As I said it goes to show the type of person he was. He was very active not just within the Ely fire department but also throughout the greater Cedar Rapids area.”

Miller is buried at the Saint John Cemetery.

