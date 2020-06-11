Advertisement

Local bar owners keeping safety a priority as 50% capacity restriction lifts

Friday, bars and restaurants will no longer have to operate under 50 percent capacity. Governor Reynolds announced the restriction would be lifted yesterday but some bars owners say that won't have much of an effect on their operations.
Friday, bars and restaurants will no longer have to operate under 50 percent capacity. Governor Reynolds announced the restriction would be lifted yesterday but some bars owners say that won't have much of an effect on their operations.(KCRG)
By Taylor Holt
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Uptown Snug Owner Jeanne Matthews says the past couple of weeks since re-opening at 50 percent has been an adjustment.

“We removed a lot of the furniture that had the softer fabrics. Even though they were nice looking, we went to the hardcover fabrics or chair coverings that we could wipe down easier. We went to some better cleaning solutions, and our staff are wearing PPE,” said Matthews.

Although they can now open at 100 percent capacity, Matthews says people shouldn’t expect to see much of a change.

“I think it’s going to look exactly the same because everything is social distance appropriate. With all of our tables, we really won’t hold any more,” said Matthews.

With the warmer weather and restrictions easing, they are expecting to see more people come out, which is why she’s thankful to have the extra outdoor space.

“We have a nice beer garden and off of that is the Marion Uptown art way, so we’ve been able to encroach on that with tables and chairs,” Matthews added. “I think people at first were a little gun shy and now, I think people are gradually coming out.”

Red Lion Lounge in Cedar Rapids wants to hit 100% capacity, but not under one roof. In order to serve as many patrons as possible, it needs more square feet to keep groups six feet apart.

“We've applied for an outdoor permit from the city to do an outdoor patio until the end of December," said Co-owner Mary Hansen.

Right now, they plan to continue what they’ve been doing.

“We’re probably going to follow the guidelines, 50 percent capacity. We want to keep people safe. We want to keep our customers and employees safe,” said Co-owner Kristina Meyer. “People want to come in and just stand next to people. I think that’s one of our challenges. I think another one is people in groups. I think we’re going to keep it ten or less still."

Meyer is looking forward to getting things going again, like their karaoke nights, pausing that hurt business too. However, she says safety is most important.

"Failure is not on our to-do list,” said Meyer.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National News

Several officers wounded in shootout with ambush suspect

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Several police officers were wounded in separate shootouts in California with a man suspected of ambushing and seriously injuring a deputy a day earlier.

National News

NCAA proposal for extended college football preseason set

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The NCAA football oversight committee has finalized a plan for an extended preseason that would include an additional two weeks for teams to hold walk-throughs.

Dubuque County

Dubuque pharmacy debuts as COVID-19 testing site

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A family-owned pharmacy in Dubuque is now testing people for coronavirus for free.

News

New testing site in Dubuque

Updated: 1 hours ago
People looking to get tested for COVID-19 in Dubuque now have another option for a testing site.

News

Protesters are back in Coralville tonight

Updated: 1 hours ago
That protest started in Iowa City earlier this afternoon, after organizers said the city council did not meet their demands.

Latest News

News

Police have conversation with community in Waterloo

Updated: 1 hours ago
The newly sworn-in police chief in Waterloo has been active, even marching with protesters and serving up meals in the park this evening.

Johnson County

Protesters march through Iowa City, Coralville; I-80 briefly closed

Updated: 1 hours ago
Protesters have been marching through Iowa City and Coralville Thursday afternoon.

Linn County

Longtime firefighter in Ely honored at funeral

Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, people gathered together to honor the memory of a longtime Ely firefighter.

Iowa

Republican lawmakers in Iowa push to limit absentee voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Republican leaders in the Iowa Legislature are supporting a bill that would limit the secretary of state’s ability to mail absentee ballot applications to all registered voters.

News

Firefighter honored at funeral

Updated: 2 hours ago
Republican leaders in the Iowa Legislature are supporting a bill that would limit the secretary of state’s ability to mail absentee ballot applications to all registered voters. 500pm newscast recording