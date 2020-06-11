Local bar owners keeping safety a priority as 50% capacity restriction lifts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Uptown Snug Owner Jeanne Matthews says the past couple of weeks since re-opening at 50 percent has been an adjustment.

“We removed a lot of the furniture that had the softer fabrics. Even though they were nice looking, we went to the hardcover fabrics or chair coverings that we could wipe down easier. We went to some better cleaning solutions, and our staff are wearing PPE,” said Matthews.

Although they can now open at 100 percent capacity, Matthews says people shouldn’t expect to see much of a change.

“I think it’s going to look exactly the same because everything is social distance appropriate. With all of our tables, we really won’t hold any more,” said Matthews.

With the warmer weather and restrictions easing, they are expecting to see more people come out, which is why she’s thankful to have the extra outdoor space.

“We have a nice beer garden and off of that is the Marion Uptown art way, so we’ve been able to encroach on that with tables and chairs,” Matthews added. “I think people at first were a little gun shy and now, I think people are gradually coming out.”

Red Lion Lounge in Cedar Rapids wants to hit 100% capacity, but not under one roof. In order to serve as many patrons as possible, it needs more square feet to keep groups six feet apart.

“We've applied for an outdoor permit from the city to do an outdoor patio until the end of December," said Co-owner Mary Hansen.

Right now, they plan to continue what they’ve been doing.

“We’re probably going to follow the guidelines, 50 percent capacity. We want to keep people safe. We want to keep our customers and employees safe,” said Co-owner Kristina Meyer. “People want to come in and just stand next to people. I think that’s one of our challenges. I think another one is people in groups. I think we’re going to keep it ten or less still."

Meyer is looking forward to getting things going again, like their karaoke nights, pausing that hurt business too. However, she says safety is most important.

"Failure is not on our to-do list,” said Meyer.

