‘Live PD’ dropped by A&E on heels of ‘Cops’ cancellation

"Live PD" cast members, from left, Deputy Nick Carmack and K9 partner, Shep, Sgt. Sean 'Sticks' Larkin, Dan Abrams and Tom Morris Jr. attend A+E Networks' 2019 Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
"Live PD" cast members, from left, Deputy Nick Carmack and K9 partner, Shep, Sgt. Sean 'Sticks' Larkin, Dan Abrams and Tom Morris Jr. attend A+E Networks' 2019 Upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By ANDREW DALTON, Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
A&E Network has canceled the police reality series "Live PD" after weeks of protests inspired by the death of George Floyd and a report that a crew from the show filmed the death of another black man in police custody.

The cable network announced the move Wednesday, a day after the similar show "Cops," on the air for 33 seasons, was dropped by the Paramount Network.

"This is a critical time in our nation's history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD," A&E said in a statement. "Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments."

The cancellation also comes a day after a reports from the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV that 40-year-old Javier Ambler, who was black, died in Texas last year after sheriff's deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him, despite his cries for help and pleas that he was sick and couldn't breathe.

Prosecutors who are investigating Ambler's death said the presence of the "Live PD" crew made the arrest, which was captured on police body-camera video obtained by the news outlets, particularly troubling.

A&E said in a previous statement that its video never aired because of a policy against showing a death, and it did not keep the footage after it was informed the initial investigation had closed. A&E said neither the network nor the show's producers "were asked for the footage or an interview by investigators from law enforcement or the District Attorney's office."

Just as Paramount Network did with "Cops," A&E had already ceased airing episodes of "Live PD" before announcing Wednesday that it was dropping the show altogether.

Dan Abrams, host of the show, tweeted that he was “shocked & beyond disappointed” by the network’s decision to drop the show.

“Live PD,” which had been on the air since 2016, had a more news documentary approach than “Cops,” which let police speak almost entirely for themselves.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

