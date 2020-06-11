Lawsuit filed on pepper spraying of Des Moines protester

DES MOINES Iowa (KCRG) - A protester has filed a lawsuit against an unnamed Des Moines police officer and the city over the use of pepper spray during protests on May 30th,

Essence Welch filed the lawsuit, claiming she was peacefully protesting the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis at the corner of Cherry Street and 6th Avenue. She claims a police officer, without warning, stepped out from a group of officers and sprayed her in the face with pepper spray.

Welch claims she suffered severe pain and burning and argues the action deprived her of her constitutional rights.

Our coverage partner, KCCI, has requested a response from the City of Des Moines over the lawsuit but has not yet heard a response.

Protesters and police collide Downtown Des Moines. Posted by KCCI on Saturday, May 30, 2020

