Jim Lehner, longtime KCRG master control operator, dies at 68

Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jim Lehner, a long-time member of the KCRG-TV9 family, has died at age 68.

Lehner worked at TV9 for more than 40 years. He was behind the scenes as a quiet and crucial member of our team. Up until his retirement in 2016, he worked in what’s called “Master Control.”

He worked with our newscast directors to bring you the news, he worked with our crews in the field to bring you live reports from across the country, and so much more. But most importantly, he kept our signal on the air for you, our viewers.

Jim was a calm and steady presence in the most chaotic of times. He was our friend and he will be missed.

