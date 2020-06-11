Jefferson Davis monument pulled down by protesters in Richmond, Va.

RICHMOND, Virginia (WWBT/Gray News) - A monument of former Confederate President Jefferson Davis has been pulled down by protesters in Richmond, Virginia.

The statue was brought down late Wednesday night along Monument Avenue.

A large crowd gathered around and sang as crews removed the statue from the road and drove away.

Richmond police had been at the scene since it came down around 11 p.m. but have now cleared the area.

This is the third statue to be brought down by protesters after the Christopher Columbus statue in Byrd Park and a Confederate general statue in Monroe Park were also torn down. The Christoper Columbus statue was ripped from its foundation, spray painted, then set on fire before being tossed in the lake.

