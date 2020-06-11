Is it enough? Local police departments weigh in on vetting, process to become an officer

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The process to become a police officer in Iowa is similar to many other states, but that training is coming under scrutiny since the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Video showing Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck, ignoring Floyd’s pleas until he eventually stopped moving, has sparked nationwide protests. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, and three other officers who were there have been charged as an accessory to the crime.

Tom Daubs, with the Marion Police Department, and Doug Hart, with the Iowa City Police Department, believe the threshold to become a peace officer is currently high.

“The state sets some pretty rigorous standards and we have to abide by that,” Daubs said.

The baseline requirement is that applicants have a high school diploma or GED, pass a physical, psychological, and polygraph test, as well as background and reference checks.

“We cover all kinds of things. We interview neighbors, past employers,” Hart said.

“We’re not above looking into maybe some references they didn’t list,” Daubs said.

Then, it’s off to the police academy in Des Moines. The academy lasts 16 weeks. These new officers are on probation in the Marion and Iowa City departments. They are paired with a training officer who is looking out for red flags, as are the teachers at the academy.

“2020, you can’t sweep things under the rug. If there’s an issue, you’ve got to take care of it right away,” Daubs said. “Training is never enough. Whether it’s use-of-force training, or de-escalation training, or standardized field sobriety training, everything in law enforcement is always moving. Nothing is stagnant or static, where ‘okay, you’re trained in this once, you’re good to go.' This opens our eyes as well. We see the news, we see what happened in Minneapolis. What can we do to be better so that never happens here?”

In all, the training portion adds up about seven months. Compare that to the training a hairdresser in Iowa has to have to receive a license - at least 2,100 hours or two years of cosmetology training. Daubs said training is only one piece, and that a person’s character is crucial.

“You could still have the best applicant possible, but you don’t know what they’re going to do," Daubs said. "That’s why you really want to look into that. What does their background look like? What does their past employment records show?”

Hart said they have a personal warning system for their officers that serves as a way to continue to monitor once they’re on the force.

“Probably 10 or 15 indicators over a course of every 4 months that we look for. If an officer was involved in X amount of use of force incidents or complaints," Hart said. “If an officer gets so many indicators in that short amount of time then he is brought in.”

However, Hart said that even with their policy requirements, including relying on officers to self-monitor and report incidents when they see other officers doing questionable acts, they can get better.

“And, certainly we’d be open to suggestions,” Hart added.

