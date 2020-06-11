Iowa Freedom Riders to hold demonstration in Iowa City Thursday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Freedom Riders announced on Instagram the group will hold a demonstration Thursday afternoon at the University of Iowa Pentacrest.

This follows a two-day halt on protests to give the city council time to take steps towards meeting the demands the group released earlier this week.

The city council held a special work session on Tuesday to start addressing the demands. But the Iowa Freedom Riders says they’ll begin protesting again because no action has been taken.

The Instagram post reads:

“We’ve provided officials with a two day period to take steps towards the demands that can be enacted quickly and they have yet to take action. In response, there will be a protest at 3 pm tomorrow beginning at the Pentacrest.”

The post also urges anyone planning to join the protest to stay hydrated and wear long sleeve, comfortable, baggy clothes and face masks.

