Iowa DNR shares tips for people switching from public pools to lakes and beaches

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - While city officials continue to examine whether or not it would be appropriate to open public schools, people are looking elsewhere for summer fun.

Nathan Johnson, a conservation officer with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said places like Finley’s Landing Park, north of Dubuque, have been packed even with an ongoing pandemic.

“We have been seeing probably the highest numbers of people at that beach that I have ever seen in my last ten years in the area," Johnson said.

Johnson mentioned that people should consider the differences between public pools and beaches and lakes, especially considering the DNR responded to drownings across the state that resulted in five fatalities between this past Saturday and Monday. One of the biggest differences. according to him, is that beaches have no lifeguards.

“If they can, make sure that they stay with somebody else that they can kind of keep an eye out on each other,” Johnson said.

Johnson said people should stay out of the water during bad weather days, or if the condition of the water could be dangerous.

“Do not go into that water because it is high, it is extremely fast and also murky so people would not be able to tell what the bottom is like,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that people “should know their limits” and immediately head towards the shore if they are feeling tired. He added that while canoeing and kayaking have become very popular, many people don’t know that they are required by law to have a life jacket on the boat.

“One of the biggest safety messages that I would like to get out to the public is that canoers and kayaks: have a life jacket on,” Johnson said. “They are not required by law, unless they are under the age of 13 to wear a life jacket, but they need to have it with them and have it readily accessible so if they do get into trouble they can quickly put it on.”

Johnson also warned that people should know their limits with alcohol before getting on Iowa’s waterways.

“One of the biggest messages that we want to get out there is to make sure that people are not drinking to excess and becoming intoxicated while operating their motorboats,” he said.

Johnson said the DNR will bring back “Operation Dry Water,” a national enforcement campaign to spread awareness about drinking and boating, later in June.

