Iowa Daybook

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 11 8:30 AM Iowa House of Representatives floor session

Weblinks: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/chambers/current

Contacts: Office of House Speaker Pat Grassley, pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov, 1 515 281 3221

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 11 8:30 AM Iowa Natural Resource Commission meeting

Weblinks: http://www.iowadnr.gov/

Contacts: Iowa Department of Natural Resources, webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, 1 515 725 8200

To call in to the teleconference, dial 1-866-685-1580 a few minutes prior to the meeting. When prompted, enter conference code 5152817122 followed by the # key.

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 11 9:00 AM Des Moines International Airport Authority Board special meeting

Weblinks: http://www.dsmairport.com/, https://twitter.com/dsmairport

Contacts: Kelvin Foley, KJFoley@dsmairport.com, 1 515 256 5100

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 11 1:00 PM GOP Sen. Joni Ernst hosts conference call with Iowa press - Republican Sen. Joni Ernst hosts conference call with Iowa press, providing an update on her work for Iowans in the Senate, as well as her priorities in the annual defense bill, the National Defense Authorization Act

Weblinks: http://www.ernst.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/senjoniernst

Contacts: Sen. Joni Ernst press, press@ernst.senate.gov

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 11 3:00 PM Dem Rep. Cindy Axne hosts discussion on impact of coronavirus on Iowa community colleges - Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne hosts virtual roundtable with representatives from Iowa's community colleges and skilled trade unions to discuss how the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will affect instruction of their skills training and educational efforts

Weblinks: https://axne.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepCindyAxne

Contacts: Ian Mariani, Office of Rep. Cindy Axne, ian.mariani@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 5476

The event is open to media by RSVP only. Media interested in attending can RSVP to Ian Mariani at ian.mariani@mail.house.gov or (202) 225-9926.

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 11 4:00 PM Dem Reps. Abby Finkenauer and Peter DeFazio discuss transportation - Democratic Reps. Abby Finkenauer and Peter DeFazio hold virtual roundtable on transportation and infrastructure needs of Iowa communities. Other speakers include Dubuque, IA, Assistant City Manager Teri Goodman, Black Hawk County, IA, Board of Supervisors member Chris Schwartz, and Iowa City Building Trades Council Secretary Troy Sauter

Weblinks: http://finkenauer.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repfinkenauer

Contacts: David Ade, David.Ade@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 2911

WHERE: https://youtu.be/MWGGj6AldQk

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 11 4:30 PM Cedar Rapids Historic Preservation Commission meeting

Weblinks: http://www.cedar-rapids.org, https://twitter.com/CityofCRIowa

Contacts: Lauren Freeman, L.Freeman@cedar-rapids.org, 1 319 286 5781

Register at the link below: https://cedar-rapids.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_68wj7lh9T5q8o9Ndgu6xWw

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 11 5:30 PM Cedar Rapids Veterans Memorial Commission meeting

Weblinks: http://www.cedar-rapids.org, https://twitter.com/CityofCRIowa

Contacts: Tish Young, 1 319 286 5038

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 11 6:00 PM Music in the Garden virtual concert series begins - Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden's Music in the Garden, presented by EMC Insurance Companies, virtual concert series begins, with Kevin Burt

Weblinks: http://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/, https://twitter.com/dm_garden

Contacts: Kelly Reilly, kreilly@dmbotanicalgarden.com, 1 515 402 4274

facebook.com/dmbotanicalgarden)

--------------------

--------------------

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 12 8:00 AM GOP Sen. Joni Ernst continues Iowa 99 County tour - Republican Sen. Joni Ernst continues Iowa 99 County tour, visiting Hancock Concrete Products, 218 Lake St, Lake View, IA (8:00 AM CDT); Community and Family Resources, 211 Ave M, Ford Dodge, IA (10:00 AM CDT); and Capital City Fruit with Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, 1850 Colonial Pkwy, Norway, IA (4:00 PM CDT)

Weblinks: http://www.ernst.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/senjoniernst

Contacts: Sen. Joni Ernst press, press@ernst.senate.gov

Events not open to public, credentialed members of the press can RSVP to Press@Ernst.Senate.Gov.

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 12 8:30 AM Iowa House of Representatives floor session

Weblinks: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/chambers/current

Contacts: Office of House Speaker Pat Grassley, pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov, 1 515 281 3221