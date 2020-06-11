Iowa 4-H events still to be determined following Iowa State Fair cancellation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa 4-H is still deciding what to do about its youth learning exhibits following the announcement of the cancellation of the 2020 Iowa State Fair.

“We understand this difficult decision was made to protect the health of everyone, including our youth and families,” said Debbie Nistler, Iowa 4-H state program leader.

4-H staff are still working with the Iowa State Fair board on opportunities for youth exhibits and shows.

“4-H gives youth the opportunity to feel physically and emotionally safe while actively engaging in activities,” said Nistler. “This year, safety is especially important to consider as we implement our positive youth development programs.”

4-H says more information will be released in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, visit www.extension.iastate.edu/4h

