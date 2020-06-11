Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Sports franchises and college athletic departments already have been hit hard financially by COVID-19. Now, they may have to deal with reduced crowds and invest in expensive new technology to keep fans safe. That might not be a big deal to the NFL and some other professional leagues that have lucrative TV contracts. But it may be crippling to Major League Soccer, colleges and other organizations that rely more heavily on ticket sales and in-game revenues to make ends meet.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Gutierrez had surgery Tuesday to repair a cartilage defect in his knee and will miss the remainder of a Major League Soccer season scheduled to restart next month with a tournament in Orlando. Gutierrez’s surgery was performed at Truman Medical Center in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit. The 29-year-old Chilean led the club with 12 goals last season. He has 19 goals and nine assists in 63 appearances across all competitions since joining Sporting KC prior to the start of the 2018 season.

UNDATED (AP) — Athletic administrators at schools with high ticket demand are making plans to determine who gets a seat if college football stadium capacities are reduced because of concerns about coronavirus. Nebraska has sold out every home game since 1962 and the season ticket renewal rate was 93% for this fall. Officials say priority plans being considered take into account how much money the ticket holder donates and how long he or she has held tickets. Alabama and Ohio State are also assessing options.