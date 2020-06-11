Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. CDT

STORM LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A longtime employee of Tyson Foods in Storm Lake has died of coronavirus as an outbreak centering around the pork processing plant devastates the region. An attorney representing his estate says 60-year-old Ken Jones died last week after spending about two weeks in a hospital. Jones, a resident of Alta, was a maintenance employee who worked at the plant for 12 years. He leaves behind a wife and two children, one adult and one 9-year-old. Tyson announced last week that 591 employees at the Storm Lake plant have tested positive for the virus out of more than 2,300 who were tested.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Hold the pork chop on a stick and get a butter cow rain check. This summer’s Iowa State Fair was cancelled Wednesday due to concerns about the coronavirus, marking the first time since World War II that the annual gathering won’t be held in Des Moines. Without comment, the state fair board voted 11-2 to cancel the fair, which typically caps an Iowa summer with an 11-day run in mid-August. The fair is the biggest attraction in Iowa, typically drawing more than 1 million visitors who check out the butter cow, buy countless kinds of food typically skewered with a stick and stroll through 445 acres of barns, carnival attractions and even a campground. Officials in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Indiana also have cancelled their fairs.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Black Lives Matter protesters are rallying inside the Iowa Capitol building, shouting “I can’t breath” and "Justice now” in an effort to convince lawmakers and the governor to take action on issues of racial inequality. A group of about two dozen protesters on Wednesday peacefully but loudly gathered in the public space between the main entrances of the House and Senate. Sen. Brad Zaun, a Des Moines Republican, met with the group’s leader and promised to work on issues the group raised. Protesters also banged on the office door of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and asked for a meeting. They were disappointed when they were told by staffers to schedule a meeting.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa bars, restaurants, theaters and other businesses will be able to pack in more customers beginning Friday under a proclamation Gov. Kim Reynolds says reflects a decline in the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly three weeks after Reynolds allowed such businesses to open with a 50% capacity limit, she announced Wednesday plans to end the restrictions as long as establishments practice social distancing and ensure additional hygiene practices. Swimming pools, senior centers and adult day care centers also may open if they follow public health guidance. The governor eased restrictions as state health data showed an increase of seven deaths and about 340 cases since Tuesday.