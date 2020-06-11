Former Iowa City West prep Ruby Martin back in the pool training for Olympic Trials

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Four years ago, former Iowa City West swimmer Ruby Martin shocked a lot of people after finishing fourth in the 200 butterfly at the 2016 Olympic Trials. She was just two spots shy of qualifying for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

“It has been the most significant moment in my swim career," Martin said. "It has changed me in so many different ways. Just that single swim and seeing what I accomplished made me realize what my potential was.”

Martin is hoping for another chance at qualifying for the Olympics, but just like every other athlete, her training has been a challenge. When COVID-19 shut everything down, Martin had no access to a swimming pool. She tried running for her cardio workout, but then switched over to a stationary bike and she had some weights at home.

“When this pandemic first started, it was really tough mentally because there’s going to be nothing to really satisfy me like the end of a workout feeling as like being in a pool," Martin said.

Then last week, she stepped into a pool for the first time in nearly three months. It’ll take some time for her to regain her form, but she’s ready to put in the work. If she ever needs motivation, all she does is look down at the tattoo on her right foot which says, Lane 8, which is the lane number she swam in four years ago at the Olympic Trials.

“Every time I’m going to start a race, I will see that and it will remind me of how strong I am and remind me that I did this,” Martin said.

