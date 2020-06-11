FBI looking for man wanted on charges relating to child pornography

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The FBI is looking for a man who is wanted for multiple federal charges related to child pornography.

Officials say Brady Vandermark, 35, was indicted on September 19, 2019, for distribution of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. And a federal warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Officials say Vandermark was last seen in Webster City, Iowa on May 3, and he is believed to be living nearby.

Anyone with information should call the FBI Omaha field office at 402-493-8688.

