Essence to hold a ‘virtual festival’ over 2 weekends

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Like many other festivals canceled for 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Essence Festival is moving from New Orleans to the digital plane to give its fans a virtual experience.

#EssenceFest has been a space to gather, raise our voice, discuss the issues that matter most. It’s needed and necessary especially NOW. Join us virtually for two back to back weekends Thursdays thru Sundays, June 25-28 & July 2-5. Stay tuned for more news https://t.co/vWsD1mK1An pic.twitter.com/S1kxYyK8rh — ESSENCE (@Essence) June 11, 2020

In a tweet Wednesday, organizers announced the virtual festival will be held over two weekends, June 25-28 and July 2-5. The experience will include panel discussions on beauty and finance and evening concerts on Saturday, June 27 and July 4 as well as Sunday celebrations of Gospel on June 28 and July 5.

