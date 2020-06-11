Dubuque Street to reopen near Interstate 80 interchange

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An interchange between a city street and Interstate 80 in Iowa City will be reopened to traffic on Thursday morning, officials said.

North Dubuque Street between Foster Road and Linder Road NE, including the interchange with Interstate 80, will be open by 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 11.

The road and exit ramps have been closed since Saturday, June 6, when local and state law enforcement, the Iowa Department of Transportation, and city staff determined it would be in the best interest to do so for public safety.

Largely peaceful protests in Iowa City have taken place on several days recently. The march on Wednesday, June 3, ended with law enforcement officers using tear gas and flash bangs on the crowd in the area of the road closure, a move that Mayor Bruce Teague later condemned. Marchers returned to the interchange in subsequent marches without incident.

