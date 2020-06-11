Daughter of woman who lives in a long term care facility with COVID-19 outbreak “angry” at the situation

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - As of Thursday, there are 37 total outbreaks at long term care facilities in Iowa.

The state removed three from their list including one in Polk County, Saint Francis Manor in Poweshiek County, and Harmony House Health Care Center in Black Hawk County.

Two were added to the list and are Edgewood Convalescent Home in Delaware County and Willow Gardens Care Center in Linn County. Willow Gardens is on 31st Street in Marion. TV9 spoke to Carol Cooper-Covington, whose mother has lived there for nearly 4 years.

Her mother is 98 years old and does not have COVID-19, but Cooper Covington says a couple of her neighbors do, and she’s angry at the situation her mother is now in.

Cooper-Covington said, “I’m basically fighting to make sure to make my mother doesn’t get it or is well taken care of and I’m just not getting that impression right now I guess.”

She’s also upset because her mother has been restricted to her room for three months other than to take a shower.

