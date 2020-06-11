COVID-19 Update: 9 more deaths and 331 more cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is reporting nine more COVID-19 deaths and 331 more confirmed cases over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:15 a.m. June 11, there have been a total of 22,785 confirmed cases in Iowa and 638 total deaths.

According to the state’s data, 4,463 people were tested for the virus over the last 24 hours. That makes a total of 207,057 people tested in Iowa since the pandemic started.

Additionally, 274 people were reported to have recovered over the last 24 hours, for a total of 13,806 people who have recovered from the virus in Iowa.

There are currently 242 patients hospitalized in the state, with 20 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 75 are in the ICU, and 48 are on ventilators.

For more information about COVID-19 in Iowa, including a breakdown of the numbers, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov

