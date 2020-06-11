COVID-19 patient in Iowa City released Thursday after being in the hospital for 2 months

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A COVID-19 patient at Mercy Medical Center in Iowa City was released Thursday morning after being in the hospital for two months.

Mario was released around 10:45 a.m. after being admitted into the hospital around two months ago. His wife works at a meat processing plant and he was worried that she would contract the virus, not him.

Mario stated, “I didn’t think I would ever get it because I was just giving her a ride." Soon after his wife began to feel sick and so did he. They originally thought it was the flu, but after symptoms did not improve, his daughter took him to a doctor where they admitted him into the hospital. That’s where he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

While at the hospital, Mario was put on a ventilator twice, for around a week and half total. He was then transferred to Mercy Medical Center for more advanced rehabilitation therapy

“Everyone made me feel welcome,” Mario said. “They really helped me a lot. I felt safe and comfortable with the staff.”

As things started to get better, Mario suffered another setback. Doctors were concerned with his heart and transferred him to the cardiology unit. once his heart rate and blood pressure were at normal levels again, he was returned to Mercy’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit.

“I’m thankful for the hard work and professionalism [of the Mercy staff],” Mario said. “They made me feel like family here.”He added that Mercy’s Martti translation system also helped a lot. “Even though I know a few words [in English], it’s easier to use the Martti to communicate better,” he said.

Mario was then discharged on Thursday and said, “for sure going to enjoy life because I was so close to stepping on the other side.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.