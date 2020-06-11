Advertisement

COVID-19 patient in Cedar Rapids released Thursday after being in the hospital for 2 months

Mario leaving Mercy Hospital in Iowa City after spending two months in the hospital with COVID-19. (Courtesy: Mercy Medical Center)
Mario leaving Mercy Hospital in Iowa City after spending two months in the hospital with COVID-19. (Courtesy: Mercy Medical Center)(KCRG)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A COVID-19 patient at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids was released Thursday morning after being in the hospital for two months.

Mario was released around 10:45 a.m. after being admitted into the hospital around two months ago. His wife works at a meat processing plant and he was worried that she would contract the virus, not him.

Mario stated, “I didn’t think I would ever get it because I was just giving her a ride." Soon after his wife began to feel sick and so did he. They originally thought it was the flu, but after symptoms did not improve, his daughter took him to a doctor where they admitted him into the hospital. That’s where he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

While at the hospital, Mario was put on a ventilator twice, for around a week and half total. He was then transferred to Mercy Medical Center for more advanced rehabilitation therapy

“Everyone made me feel welcome,” Mario said. “They really helped me a lot. I felt safe and comfortable with the staff.”

As things started to get better, Mario suffered another setback. Doctors were concerned with his heart and transferred him to the cardiology unit. once his heart rate and blood pressure were at normal levels again, he was returned to Mercy’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit.

“I’m thankful for the hard work and professionalism [of the Mercy staff],” Mario said. “They made me feel like family here.”He added that Mercy’s Martti translation system also helped a lot. “Even though I know a few words [in English], it’s easier to use the Martti to communicate better,” he said.

Mario was then discharged on Thursday and said, “for sure going to enjoy life because I was so close to stepping on the other side.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National News

Several officers wounded in shootout with ambush suspect

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Several police officers were wounded in separate shootouts in California with a man suspected of ambushing and seriously injuring a deputy a day earlier.

National News

NCAA proposal for extended college football preseason set

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The NCAA football oversight committee has finalized a plan for an extended preseason that would include an additional two weeks for teams to hold walk-throughs.

Dubuque County

Dubuque pharmacy debuts as COVID-19 testing site

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A family-owned pharmacy in Dubuque is now testing people for coronavirus for free.

News

New testing site in Dubuque

Updated: 1 hours ago
People looking to get tested for COVID-19 in Dubuque now have another option for a testing site.

News

Protesters are back in Coralville tonight

Updated: 1 hours ago
That protest started in Iowa City earlier this afternoon, after organizers said the city council did not meet their demands.

Latest News

News

Police have conversation with community in Waterloo

Updated: 1 hours ago
The newly sworn-in police chief in Waterloo has been active, even marching with protesters and serving up meals in the park this evening.

Johnson County

Protesters march through Iowa City, Coralville; I-80 briefly closed

Updated: 1 hours ago
Protesters have been marching through Iowa City and Coralville Thursday afternoon.

Linn County

Local bar owners keeping safety a priority as 50% capacity restriction lifts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
On Friday, bars and restaurants will no longer have to operate under 50 percent capacity. Governor Reynolds announced the restriction would be lifted yesterday but some bars owners say that won't have much of an effect on their operations.

Linn County

Longtime firefighter in Ely honored at funeral

Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, people gathered together to honor the memory of a longtime Ely firefighter.

Iowa

Republican lawmakers in Iowa push to limit absentee voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Republican leaders in the Iowa Legislature are supporting a bill that would limit the secretary of state’s ability to mail absentee ballot applications to all registered voters.

News

Firefighter honored at funeral

Updated: 2 hours ago
Republican leaders in the Iowa Legislature are supporting a bill that would limit the secretary of state’s ability to mail absentee ballot applications to all registered voters. 500pm newscast recording