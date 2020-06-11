Advertisement

Coronavirus survivor in US receives double lung transplant

This chest X-ray shows the patient's lungs before she received a double lung transplant. The patient, in her 20s, was healthy before contracting COVID-19. (Source: Northwestern Medicine)
This chest X-ray shows the patient's lungs before she received a double lung transplant. The patient, in her 20s, was healthy before contracting COVID-19. (Source: Northwestern Medicine)((Source: Northwestern Medicine))
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Surgeons in Chicago have given a new set of lungs to a young woman with severe lung damage from the coronavirus.

Only a few other COVID-19 survivors, in China and Europe, have received lung transplants.

The patient, who is her 20s, was on a ventilator and heart-lung machine for almost two months before her operation last Friday at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

The 10-hour procedure was challenging because the virus had left her lungs full of holes and almost fused to the chest wall, Dr. Ankit Bharat, who performed the operation, said Wednesday.

Doctors have kept her on both machines while her body heals but say her chances for a normal life are good.

"We are anticipating that she will have a full recovery," said Dr. Rade Tomic, medical director of the hospital's lung transplant program.

The patient was not identified but Bharat said she had recently moved to Chicago from North Carolina to be with her boyfriend.

She was otherwise pretty healthy, but her condition rapidly deteriorated after she was hospitalized in late April. Doctors waited six weeks for her body to clear the virus before considering a transplant.

Lungs accounted for just 7% of the nearly 40,000 U.S. organ transplants last year. They are typically hard to find and patients often wait weeks on the transplant list.

The Chicago patient was in bad shape, with signs that her heart, kidneys and liver were beginning to fail, so she quickly moved up in line, Bharat said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

University of Iowa Health Care expanding testing to all inpatients regardless of symptoms

Updated: 5 minutes ago
University of Iowa Health Care is expanding its COVID-19 testing to include all inpatients upon admission starting June 11.

News

FBI looking for man wanted on charges relating to child pornography

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The FBI is looking for a man who is wanted for multiple federal charges related to child pornography.

News

Walmart to no longer lock up multicultural hair, beauty products

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Walmart will no longer place multicultural hair care and beauty products in locked cases, the retailer announced Wednesday.

News

Rescue crews locate deaf woman lost at Pikes Peak State Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa DNR Parks staff have located a deaf woman who was reported lost and possibly injured at Pikes Peak State Park.

Latest News

News

More than 10,000 unemployment claims filed between May 31 and June 6

Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa Workforce Development is reporting 10,112 initial unemployment claims were filed in Iowa between May 31 and June 6.

News

Willow Gardens Care Center reports COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 1 hours ago
A sixth long term care facility in Linn County has reported an outbreak of COVID-19.

News

1.5 million seek unemployment aid in US, 10th straight weekly drop

Updated: 2 hours ago
About 1.5 million laid-off workers sought U.S. jobless aid, a 10th straight weekly decline, as more businesses reopened.

News

Trump picks Tulsa for return of signature campaign rallies

Updated: 2 hours ago
President Donald Trump is planning to hold his first rally of the coronavirus era on June 19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. And he says he’s planning more events in Florida, Texas and Arizona as well.

News

Iowa Freedom Riders to hold demonstration in Iowa City Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa Freedom Riders announced on Instagram the group will hold a demonstration Thursday afternoon at the University of Iowa Pentacrest.

News

Amazon bans police use of its face recognition for a year

Updated: 3 hours ago
Amazon banned police use of its face-recognition technology for a year, making it the latest tech giant to step back from law-enforcement use of systems that have faced criticism for incorrectly identifying people with darker skin.