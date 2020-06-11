Cedar Rapids police deliver decommissioned police bicycles to Willis Dady Homeless Services

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police delivered decommissioned police bicycles to Willis Dady Homeless Services for the shelter’s Downtown Ambassador Program.

Officer Thaddeus Paisar and Lieutenant Tony Robinson delivered four of those bikes on Thursday. Officer Paisar is the bicycle mechanic for the police department. He inspected all of the bicycles to make sure all of the mechanics were in good shape and that the bicycles were functioning properly.

Not only did they donate the bikes, but the bikes also come equipped with a headlight, taillight, helmet, and a bag for the ambassador. The ambassador can then put any supplies they may need during their travels downtown.

The Downtown Ambassador Program’s purpose is to inform individuals and families about resources in the city. This year the ambassadors will also be learning about COVID-19 including knowing the symptoms, precautions people can take, and ways they can avoid getting sick.

The Willis Dady Outreach team already has been providing items such as bottled water, face maks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and other needed items to people experiencing homelessness. The Ambassadors will now be able to do that on a daily basis.

