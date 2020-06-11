Advertisement

Cedar Rapids police deliver decommissioned police bicycles to Willis Dady Homeless Services

Cedar Rapids police delivered 4 decommissioned police bicycles to Willis Dady Homeless Services. (Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Police Department) Pictured left to right are Lt. Robinson; Aaron Terrones, Homeless Prevention & Street Outreach Advocate; Emily Zimon, Support Services DIrector; and Officer Paisar.
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police delivered decommissioned police bicycles to Willis Dady Homeless Services for the shelter’s Downtown Ambassador Program.

Officer Thaddeus Paisar and Lieutenant Tony Robinson delivered four of those bikes on Thursday. Officer Paisar is the bicycle mechanic for the police department. He inspected all of the bicycles to make sure all of the mechanics were in good shape and that the bicycles were functioning properly.

Posted by Cedar Rapids Police Department on Thursday, June 11, 2020

Not only did they donate the bikes, but the bikes also come equipped with a headlight, taillight, helmet, and a bag for the ambassador. The ambassador can then put any supplies they may need during their travels downtown.

The Downtown Ambassador Program’s purpose is to inform individuals and families about resources in the city. This year the ambassadors will also be learning about COVID-19 including knowing the symptoms, precautions people can take, and ways they can avoid getting sick.

The Willis Dady Outreach team already has been providing items such as bottled water, face maks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and other needed items to people experiencing homelessness. The Ambassadors will now be able to do that on a daily basis.

